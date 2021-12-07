17 class girls molested in UP: School managers face FIR

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 07: An FIR has been against the managers of two schools in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh over the alleged molestation of 17 students of Class 10 of a private school. The students were taken to the school on the pretext of a practical examination.

One of the accused is the manager of the school where the girls studied, whole the other is the manager of the school where the incident took place. It has been over 15 days since the incident took place, but the two managers are yet to be arrested.

The girls were alleged fed food laced with sedatives and they were molested on November 17. The incident came to light when parents of two victims approached BJP MLA Pramod Utwal.

Utwal said that he had been approached by the parents of the victims following which he contacted SSP Abhishek Yadav. An inquiry was initiated and Yadav said that the charges had been found to be true. He also said that the in-charge of the police station under which the school falls has been removed. He has been sent to the police lines and an inquiry has been initiated against him.

Yadav also said that the case is under investigation and the accused will be arrested soon. The FIR says that the managers of the school contacted their parents on November 17 and told them they were supposed to accompany him to a different school for a practical exam. The boys of the school were however not contacted.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 11:18 [IST]