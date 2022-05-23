YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    16 year old girl dies by suicide after argument with parents

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 23: A 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide following an argument with her parents in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, and her younger sister, who was shocked to see her dead, consumed phenyl in a bid to kill herself following which she was hospitalised, police said on Sunday.

    The incident occurred on Saturday in Madhav Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Mankapur police station.

    16 year old girl dies by suicide after argument with parents

    Sakshi Tiwari, who had appeared for Class 10 examination this year, had a heated argument with her parents on Saturday, after which she hanged herself from the ceiling of her house.

    Later, shocked to see her dead, her younger sister Shivangi consumed phenyl, but her relatives rushed her to a hospital, where her condition is said to be critical, police said.

    The police later recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Sakshi, in which she said she was ending her life due to the differences with her parents, they said.

    A case of accidental death was registered and investigation into the case is on.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More SUICIDE News  

    Read more about:

    suicide

    Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 9:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X