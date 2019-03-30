  • search
    16 percent of MPs are actors, filmakers, singers

    New Delhi, Mar 30: The average annual self-income of 479 sitting MPs is Rs.30.29 Lakhs.

    A report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that the MPs from Andhra Pradesh have the highest average annual self-income of Rs. 105.9 Lakhs, followed by Odisha's 15 MPs analysed with average annual self-income of Rs. 68.8 Lakhs.

    2 MPs analysed of Goa have the lowest average annual self-income of Rs. 5.2 Lakhs, followed by 33 MPs analysed of Tamil Nadu with average annual self-income of Rs. 7.2 Lakhs.

    Out of 479 MPs analysed, 5(2%) MPs have not given their profession in their affidavit.

    v 98(20%) out of 479 MPs have declared business as their profession, and 91(19%) MPs as an agriculturist/ farmer.

    16(3%) MPs who have declared their profession as Actor/Filmmaker/ Singer have the highest average annual self-income of Rs. 106.81 Lakhs.

    40(8%) MPs who have declared their profession as agriculture and business have the second highest average annual self-income of Rs. 75.24 lakhs.

    106(22%) MPs have declared their educational qualification as a graduate. The average annual self-income of these MPs is Rs. 41.28 Lakhs.

    There are 6 MPs who have declared their educational qualification as 5th Pass. The average annual self-income of these 6 MPs is Rs. 1.41 crores

    150 MPs aged between 46-55 years have average annual self-income of Rs. 40.54 Lakhs whereas 54 MPs aged 66-75 years have an average annual self-income of Rs. 16.72 Lakhs.

    Only 58(12%) MPs are women. On average a male MP's annual self- income is Rs. 30.54 lakhs, whereas for a female MP, it is Rs. 28.46 lakh.

