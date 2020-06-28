  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    15 persons stuck at Wagah border brought to MP

    By
    |

    Bhopal, June 28: The Madhya Pradesh government facilitated the return of 15 residents of the state who were stuck in Pakistan in the aftermath of coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Saturday.

    15 persons stuck at Wagah border brought to MP

    Nine of them are from Indore and six are from Bhopal, Additional Chief Secretary ICP Keshari said.

    Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had instructed officials to send vehicles after learning that these people were stranded at Wagah-Attari border, he said.

    More WAGAH News

    Read more about:

    wagah madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Sunday, June 28, 2020, 10:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue