15-16-12 formula in Maharashtra: No rotation of CM say sources

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 21: Maha Vikas Aghadi is likely to be the name of the new alliance in Maharashtra comprising the Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress.

The three parties have almost finalised the alliance and could make an official alliance by Saturday.

Sources say that as per the arrangement, the Shiv Sena may have its Chief Minister for five years, while the Congress and NCP may have its deputies. However for now there is no talk on whether there would be a rotational chief minister.

As govt formation becomes reality, Shiv Sena set to pack MLAs to Rajasthan

The deal says that Udhav Thackeray would be the chief minister for five years, while there would be a deputy from the Congress and NCP. The likely names for the deputies are Ajit Pawar of the NCP and Balasaheb Thorat of the Congress.

Further, the parties have also come to a conclusion on the sharing of the ministerial berths. The Shiv Sena would have 16 ministers while the NCP and Congress would have 15 and 12 respectively. The Maharashtra assembly allows a total of 42 ministers among the council of ministers.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has called for a meeting of its MLAs on Friday. The decision taken at the meeting with the Congress and NCP would be conveyed, following which the MLAs are likely to be packed off to Rajasthan. There is however no decision as yet on whether the MLAs would be sent to Jaipur or Udaipur. The MLAs who have been asked to report with their Aadhaar cards and change of clothes would remain in Rajasthan until the three parties stake a claim to form the government and the Chief Minister is sworn in.