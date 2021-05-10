14-day Karnataka lockdown begins today: What’s allowed and what’s not

Complete lockdown in Karnataka from May 10 till 24; All hotels, pubs and bars to stay shut

Bengaluru, May 10: Karnataka reeling under second wave of coronavirus pandemic will be under complete lockdown from Monday. The lockdown is imposed from 6 am on May 10, Monday, till 6 am on May 24.

The state has been reporting close to 50,000 COVID-19 cases daily taking the total caseload close to six lakh. Bengaluru Urban has for long been the epicentre of covid in Karnataka, accounting for half the number of cases and deaths.

As per the revised guidelines, one can no longer use vehicles for takeaway. Home delivery services however will continue.

Karnataka lockdown: What is not allowed

Public transportation, including RTC buses and Bangalore Metro services, will continue to remain prohibited except for emergencies.

Schools and colleges, (except online/ distance learning) will be shut.

Cinemas, shopping malls, stadiums and swimming pools.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and congregations.

Religious places will remain closed for the public.

No movement of public or private buses or passenger vehicles.

Hotels, restaurants, liquor shops and hospitality services can only act as takeaway and home delivery.(home delivery allowed).

Inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles allowed in cases of emergencies or as permitted.

Karnataka lockdown: What is allowed

Marriages (only with 40 persons in attendance)

Cremations or funerals (only with five persons in attendance)

Groceries shops will open from 6 am to 10 am

Fruits, vegetables, dairy shops and milk booths (6 am to 10 am)

Meat and fish and animal fodder (all from 6 am to 10 am.)

Flights and trains: Tickets will act as a pass for movement of person.

Karnataka government offices: Departments dealing with health, Municipal administration, District administration

Medical education.

Police, civil defence, defence, fire and emergency services.

Water, electricity and sanitation.

Government of India offices such as defence, defence PSUs, armed police forces.

Petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG, power generation and disaster management.

Banks, RBI regulated financial markets

Microfinance institutions

The Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, destitutes and women.

Agriculture activities, supply chain of essential goods

Movement of all types of goods and cargo

Manufacturing wholesale, retail, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies

All food processing and related industries.

Construction activities and repair work.

Print and electronic media.

Construction activities with in-situ labourers/workers

Road works