119 Maharashtra MLAs spent less than 50 per cent of election expenses

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 13: Out of the 285 MLAs analysed in Maharashtra, 119 had declared election expenses of less than 50 per cent.

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Maharashtra Election Watch (MEW) have analysed election expenditure statements of 285 out 288 sitting MLAs. One seat in Katol constituency is vacant.

This analysis is based on the election expenditure statement submitted by the MLAs after the 2014 Assembly elections and by-elections conducted thereafter.

The expenditure limit for the MLAs during the Maharashtra Assembly elections was Rs.28 lakhs. These election expense documents include details of expenses on public meeting and processions, campaigning through electronic and print media, expense on campaign workers, expense on vehicles used and expense on campaign materials.

Out of 285 MLAs analysed, 119 (42%) MLAs had declared election expenses of less than 50% of the expense limit in their constituency.

Based on the election expense declarations of 285 MLAs from Maharashtra Assembly 2014, the average amount of money spent by them in the elections is Rs15.16 lakhs, which is 54% of the expense limit.

The party wise average election expenses shows that the average spending for 121 MLAs from BJP is Rs. 15.32 lakhs (54.7% of the expense limit). For 63 MLAs from SHS, the average election expenditure is Rs13.57 lakhs (48.5% of the expense limit), the average election expenditure for 41 MLAs from INC is Rs.15.13 lakhs (54.1% of the expense limit), for 40 MLAs from NCP, the average election expenditure is Rs.17.61 lakhs (62.9% of the expense limit) and 7 Independent MLAs have spent Rs17.35 lakhs (62% of the expense limit).