10,000 documents, 100 witnesses, NIA set to chargesheet Kashmir’s separatists

It is probably one of the strongest cases where terror funding is concerned. The National Investigation Agency which has worked along with auditors and officials of the Finance Ministry is set to file its charge sheet in the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

We are approaching the Home Ministry now to seek approval for sanctions.The probe is nearing completion and by January we will file the charge sheet following which the trial will begin. There are 7 Kashmir separatists who will be chargesheeted, the NIA official informed OneIndia.

There are many firsts in this charge sheet. This would be first by an agency in a terror funding case where finance ministry experts have also joined in the probe and analysed the funding pattern. The mode of funding, the hawala network among others had also been taken into account during the NIA probe. There have also been auditors who have worked on this case for many months. There were over 10,000 documents that were studied by the probe agencies which finally led to a very strong case being built, the NIA officer further said.

We have managed to establish the pro-Pakistan links and the charge sheet will indicate just that the NIA official also noted. The NIA charge sheet would speak about how money had rolled in from Pakistan and how it was used to fan terrorism and unrest in the Valley.

We have a very strong case on hand and are very confident of a conviction in the case, the NIA officer also said. The evidence is documentary in nature and there are also some very strong witnesses in the case, the NIA official also noted.

OneIndia News