100 gelatin sticks, 350 detonators seized from passenger at Kozhikode railway station

India

oi-Deepika S

Kozhikode, Feb 26: At least 100 gelatin sticks and 350 detonators - were seized from a train passenger in Kerala at the Kozhikode Railway Station on Friday.

The explosives were found by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from the Chennai-Mangaluru Superfast Express in Kozhikode.

The passenger, identified as Ramani has been taken into custody; the explosives were kept under the seats.

Ramani, a native of Tamil Nadu has told police that she was bringing gelatin sticks for use of digging a well.