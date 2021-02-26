YouTube
    100 gelatin sticks, 350 detonators seized from passenger at Kozhikode railway station

    Kozhikode, Feb 26: At least 100 gelatin sticks and 350 detonators - were seized from a train passenger in Kerala at the Kozhikode Railway Station on Friday.

    The explosives were found by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from the Chennai-Mangaluru Superfast Express in Kozhikode.

    The passenger, identified as Ramani has been taken into custody; the explosives were kept under the seats.

    Ramani, a native of Tamil Nadu has told police that she was bringing gelatin sticks for use of digging a well.

    kerala

    Story first published: Friday, February 26, 2021, 9:48 [IST]
    X