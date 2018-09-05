10 passengers fall ill on Emirates Dubai-New York flight

New Delhi, Sep 5: An Emirates Airbus flight from Dubai has been quarantined at New York's John F Kennedy International Airport after numerous passengers reportedly fell sick during the flight.

Emirates flight 203, a double-deck Airbus A388 carrying about 500 passengers, landed shortly after 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), according to the reports.

Reports also suggested that over 100 passengers have fallen ill. However, Emirates later issued a statement putting the number at 10.

"Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on board flight EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill," the spokeswoman said. "On arrival at JFK, as a precaution, they were immediately checked by local health authorities and those needing medical attention will be attended to." She said all other passengers would be allowed to leave the plane shortly.

According to Eric Phillips, the spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio claimed that the plane made a stop in Mecca. This could have left the passengers exposed to a flu epidemic that is underway in the Saudi Arabian city.