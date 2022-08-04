Have changed my DP to 'Tiranga' on my social media pages...: PM Modi urges people to do same

PM Modi reaching out to undertrials is a huge step towards 'justice for all'

PM to lay foundation stone of various projects in Gujarat on Aug 4

10 more wetlands in India declared as Ramsar sites

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 04: India has added 10 more wetlands designated as Ramsar sites to make total 64 sites covering an area of 12,50,361 ha in the country.

The 10 new sites include: Six (6) sites in Tamil Nadu and One (1) each in Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

The new Indian wetlands which have bagged the coveted tag are Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary, Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve, Vembannur Wetland Complex, Vellode Bird Sanctuary, Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary and Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu; Satkosia Gorge in Odisha; Nanda Lake in Goa; Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Karnataka and Sirpur Wetland in Madhya Pradesh.

3 Tamil Nadu wetlands get international recognition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said this will deepen people's commitment to protect natural surroundings.

"Every environment lover will feel happy that 10 more wetlands in India have been designated as Ramsar sites. Last month, 5 sites achieved the same recognition. This will deepen our commitment to protect our natural surroundings," PM Modi tweeted.

Every environment lover will feel happy that 10 more wetlands in India have been designated as Ramsar sites. Last month, 5 sites achieved the same recognition. This will deepen our commitment to protect our natural surroundings. pic.twitter.com/vf7AKeXT2z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2022

India is one of the Contracting Parties to Ramsar Convention, signed in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971. India signed it on 1st Feb 1982.

So far 64 wetlands covering an area of 12,50,361 ha have been designated as Ramsar Sites of International Importance from India, till date.

"Designation of these sites would help in conservation and management of wetlands and wise use of their resources. Now, India stands at first position jointly with China," the Union Environment Ministry said in a statement.

The Ramsar list aims at "developing and maintaining an international network of wetlands, which are important for the conservation of global biological diversity and for sustaining human life, through the maintenance of their ecosystem components, processes and benefits".

India is aiming at getting a Ramsar tag for 75 of its wetlands on the 75th year of Independence.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 8:28 [IST]