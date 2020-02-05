  • search
    10 MLAs to be inducted into Karnataka cabinet, says B S Yediyurappa

    By PTI
    Bengaluru, Feb 05: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said ten MLAs, who had won bypolls on BJP tickets after switching loyalties from Congress and JDS, will take oath as minister in the cabinet expansion slated for Thursday.

    Following my discussion with the party (BJP) president and other leaders in Delhi, it has been decided to induct only 10 as ministers on Thursday, he told reporters.

    Those who will take oath on Thursday are those who had joined BJP after quitting the Congress and the JD(S) and emerging victorious in the December byelections held following their disqualification earlier, he said.

    Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli will be the lone person to be left out among the 11 who had defected from Congress-JDS, the chief minister said.

    Yediyurappa had on Sunday said '10 plus three' will take oath on February 6. Asked about others, he said on Wednesday that the party central leadership has asked him to discuss the matter with them in Delhi.

