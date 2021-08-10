YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    10-foot Python vomits out swallowed monkey in Vadodara, rescued

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Aug 10: A 10-feet-long python was rescued from a small river in Vadodara by Gujarat Forest Department officials on Tuesday.

    "It had swallowed a monkey and later unswallowed it. Python is in a good situation. We will release it in jungle once permission is obtained," said Shailesh Rawal, rescuer.

    10-foot Python vomits out swallowed monkey in Vadodara, rescued

    The python was hauled out of the river by three rescuers who later put it into a cage.

    Watch: Navy officer's 60-year-old wife rescues 20 kg python in Kerala with bare handsWatch: Navy officer's 60-year-old wife rescues 20 kg python in Kerala with bare hands

    Pythons are considered invasive because they prey on native birds, mammals and even alligators.

    Pythons are also called Indian python, black-tailed python, Indian rock python, and Asian rock python. It is generally lighter colored than the Burmese python and reaches usually 3 m (9.8 ft).

    Pythons, like any other snake are lethargic and slow moving even in their native habitat. They exhibit timidity and rarely try to attack even when attacked. Locomotion is usually with the body moving in a straight line, by "walking on its ribs".

    The black tailed pythons are excellent swimmers and are quite at home in water. They can be wholly submerged in water for many minutes, if necessary, but usually prefer to remain near the bank.

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news python

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 10:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X