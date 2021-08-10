10-foot Python vomits out swallowed monkey in Vadodara, rescued

Watch: 38-year-old Mumbai cop dances his way into people's hearts, becomes social media star

India

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, Aug 10: A 10-feet-long python was rescued from a small river in Vadodara by Gujarat Forest Department officials on Tuesday.

"It had swallowed a monkey and later unswallowed it. Python is in a good situation. We will release it in jungle once permission is obtained," said Shailesh Rawal, rescuer.

The python was hauled out of the river by three rescuers who later put it into a cage.

Watch: Navy officer's 60-year-old wife rescues 20 kg python in Kerala with bare hands

Pythons are considered invasive because they prey on native birds, mammals and even alligators.

"It had swallowed a monkey and later unswallowed it. Python is in a good situation. We will release it in jungle once permission is obtained," said Shailesh Rawal, rescuer (09.08) pic.twitter.com/6DUUP00Ux9 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

Pythons are also called Indian python, black-tailed python, Indian rock python, and Asian rock python. It is generally lighter colored than the Burmese python and reaches usually 3 m (9.8 ft).

Pythons, like any other snake are lethargic and slow moving even in their native habitat. They exhibit timidity and rarely try to attack even when attacked. Locomotion is usually with the body moving in a straight line, by "walking on its ribs".

The black tailed pythons are excellent swimmers and are quite at home in water. They can be wholly submerged in water for many minutes, if necessary, but usually prefer to remain near the bank.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 10:22 [IST]