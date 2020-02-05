1 Dalit among 15 trustees in Ayodhya Ram Temple trust: Amit Shah

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 05: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the Ram Janambhoomi Trust announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have 15 trustees out of which one will always be from the Dalit community.

    "There will be 15 trustees in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust out of which one trustee will always be from the Dalit society," he tweeted.

    Shah congratulated Modi "for such an unprecedented decision" that strengthens social harmony.

    The home minister said the trust will be independent to take every decision related to the temple and 67 acres of land will be transferred to it.

    "I fully believe that the waiting of millions of people for centuries will be over soon and they will be able to pay obeisance to Lord Shri Ram in his grand temple at his birthplace," he said.

    Trust to develop Ram Mandir formed, to be called Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra

    The Union Government has formed a trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The trust is called Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra.

    The Supreme Court in its recent order while clearing the way for the construction of a Ram Temple had ordered that a Trust be set up in three months time.

      The Supreme Court said that the Central Government shall, within a period of three months from the date of the judgment, formulate a scheme, under the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act, 1993. The scheme shall envisage the setting up of trust with a board of trustees or any other appropriate body under Section 6, the Bench further held.

      The scheme to be framed by the Central Government shall make necessary provisions in regard to the functioning of the trust or body including on matters relating to the management of the trust, the powers of the trustees including the construction of a temple and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters," the court had said while delivering its verdict on Saturday.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 12:52 [IST]
