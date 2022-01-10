1,79,723 fresh Covid cases in India, active cases cross 7,00,000-mark

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 10: India added 1,79,723 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,57,07,727. While the active cases increased to 7,23,619, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 4,83,936 with 146 fresh fatalities, the data stated.On May 29 last year, India had logged 1,65,553 infections in a day.

The active cases comprise 1.66 per cent of the total infections, while the the daily positivity rate stood at 13.29%.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will today chair a meeting with 5 states to review the COVID-19 situation.

The meeting comes a day after Prime Minister, Narendra Modi held a review meeting on Sunday. The PM called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He also called on the status to accelerate the vaccination programme.

The PM said that the intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in clusters which are reporting higher cases. He also said that there is a need to ensure effective usage of masks and physical distancing measures as a new normal to contain the spread.

PM Modi further said that there is a need for effective implementation of home isolation for mild/asymptomatic cases and to disseminate factual information to the community at large.