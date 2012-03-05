For Quick Alerts
The Indian electorate choose the members of the Legislative Assembly or Vidhan Sabha through State Assembly Elections. Elected this way the members of the Vidhan Sabha, which is the lower house of state legislature of the country are more or less the direct representatives of the people of the particular state.
The Legislative Assembly is formed for a term of five years. At the completion of the term, the States Assembly elections are held.
List of State Assembly Elections:
- Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2013
- Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2013
- Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2013
- Mizoram Assembly Elections 2013
- Delhi Assembly Elections 2013
- Karnataka Assembly Elections 2013
- Tripura Assembly Elections 2013
- Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2013
- Nagaland Assembly Elections 2013
- Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2012
- Gujarat Assembly Elections 2012
- Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2012
- Punjab Assembly election 2012
- Uttarakhand Assembly election 2012
- Goa Assembly election 2012
- Manipur Assembly election 2012
- Assam Assembly Polls 2011
- Kerala Assembly Polls 2011
- Pondicherry Assembly Polls 2011
- Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2011
- West Bengal Assembly Polls 2011
- Bihar Assembly Polls 2010