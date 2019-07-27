Working live link to check Satavahana University 2019 result for CBCS exam

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, July 27: The Satavahana University 2019 result for CBCS exam has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The results for the 2nd, 4th and 6th semester has been declared. The latest update suggests that the website is not accessible or is slow. The university has been working on the issue to resolve the same. The results are available on http://103.119.113.107:81 and satavahana.ac.in.

How to check Satavahana University result 2019:

Go to satavahana.ac.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout