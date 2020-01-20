TSSPDCL Result 2019 declared on this website

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Jan 20: The TSSPDCL Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared for junior lineman, junior personnel officer and junior assistant cum computer operator recruitment exams.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to hire 2,500 junior lineman, 500 junior assistants and 25 junior personal officer. The notification, it may be recalled was released in the month of October 2019. The results are available on https://tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in/TSSPDCLWEB19/home2407ssmar.tsspdcl.