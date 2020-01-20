  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TSSPDCL Result 2019 declared on this website

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Jan 20: The TSSPDCL Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results were declared for junior lineman, junior personnel officer and junior assistant cum computer operator recruitment exams.

    TSSPDCL Result 2019 declared on this website

    The recruitment drive is being conducted to hire 2,500 junior lineman, 500 junior assistants and 25 junior personal officer. The notification, it may be recalled was released in the month of October 2019. The results are available on https://tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in/TSSPDCLWEB19/home2407ssmar.tsspdcl.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    telangana results

    Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 7:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue