    TSPSC Group 4 result 2019 declared, DV dates soon

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Aug 30: The TSPSC Group 4 result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The result was made available for candidates who appeared in the Group-4 Services Exam 2018 (General Recruitment) Notification No. 10/2018.

    The exam was held on October 7 2018 for the recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant, Typist, Junior Steno and Junior Assistant Cum Typist in Group- 4, Notification No. 10/2018.

    Those candidates whose names are on the list are eligible for the Document Verification (DV) round. Candidates will have to produce the original certificates at the time of the interview. The result is available on tspsc.gov.in.

    How to check TPSC Group 4 result 2019:

    • Go to tspsc.gov.in.
    • Click on TSPSC Group 4 Result 2019 link
    • A PDF will open
    • Check result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    telangana results

    Friday, August 30, 2019, 17:43 [IST]
