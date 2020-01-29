TS SBTET Diploma Result 2019 declared

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Jan 29: The TS SBTET Diploma Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The state polytechnic results for C16, C16S and C18 subjects have been declared. The diploma results for the regular 1st, 2nd, 3,rd, 4th, 5th and 6th semester November exams have been declared. The exams were conducted in November 2019. The results are available on sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

How to check TS SBTET Diploma Result 2019:

Go to sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout