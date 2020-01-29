  • search
    TS SBTET Diploma Result 2019 declared

    Hyderabad, Jan 29: The TS SBTET Diploma Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The state polytechnic results for C16, C16S and C18 subjects have been declared. The diploma results for the regular 1st, 2nd, 3,rd, 4th, 5th and 6th semester November exams have been declared. The exams were conducted in November 2019. The results are available on sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

    TS SBTET Diploma Result 2019 declared

    How to check TS SBTET Diploma Result 2019:

    • Go to sbtet.telangana.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 8:09 [IST]
