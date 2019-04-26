TS POLYCET result 2019 declared, check here

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    Hyderabad, Apr 26: The TS POLYCET result 2019 was declared on Friday. The results are available on the official website.

    TS POLYCET result 2019 delayed, expected today

    The results were to be declared on April 24. Candidates can check back today to find out if the results have been declared. The TS POLYCET is conduced for admission to government, aided private unaided polytechnics in the state of Telangana. Although no communication has been made regarding the results, the same can be expected to be declared today.

    The candidates who are placed in the merit list will be called for counselling. The Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) was conducted on April 16 and the board had released the answer key for which objections were invited until April 23. The results are available on polycetts.nic.in.

    How to check TS POLYCET result 2019:

    • Go to polycetts.nic.in
    • Click on the results link
    • Enter required details on next page
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
