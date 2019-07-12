TS Inter Supply results 2019 expected today on bie.telangana.gov.in

Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 12: The TS Inter Supplementary results 2019 is yet to be declared. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The supplementary exams were held in June and now the board has decided to release the results. The results are expected to be declared today.

On the other hand the results for the TS inter first year students will be declared 3 days after the second year results are declared.

The TS inter results were declared in April amidst a major controversy. The protests erupted after 3 lakh students had failed due to administrative glitches. The revaluation process conducted and then the results were declared on May 27.

Owing to this controversy at least 19 students committed suicide. The results once declared will be available on bie.telangana.gov.in.

How to check TS Inter Supply results 2019:

Go to bie.telangana.gov.in

Click on the supplementary result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout