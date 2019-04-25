  • search
    TS Inter Results 2019 shocker: Telangana orders free re-verification of answer sheets

    Hyderabd, Apr 25: Telangana government has ordered free re-verification of answer sheets of all the students who failed in the TSBIE 2019 12th Intermediate examinations.

    The decision is taken after a row over the goof-ups by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) in declaring results, which allegedly led to suicide of 10 students since last week and triggered protests by parents.

    The order has been issued for all the students who have failed in the TS Inter Results 2019 which were declared on April 18, 2019.

    The CMO further instructed that the Re-verification and Re-counting process should be expedited and completed as early as possible and should be followed with conducting the advanced supplementary examinations so that the academic year is not lost.

    Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE had declared the TS Inter 1s and 2n year Result 2019 on April 18, 2019.

    Reports state that 11 students who 900 out of 1,000 were declared failed. 125 students who scored 850 to 900 and 2,000 students who scored 750 of 1,000 had also been declared failed.

    A high level inquiry has been demanded and revaluation of the papers have been sought. The government has now ordered an inquiry and formed a three member committee to resolve the issue. The committee would look into systematic errors and a report in three days.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 10:25 [IST]
