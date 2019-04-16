Keep youself updated with latestHyderabad News
TS Inter Result 2019 on April 18, check time here
Hyderabad
Hyderabad, Apr 16: The TS Inter Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
OneIndia has confirmation that the results would be declared on April 18. However the time is not confirmed as yet. The estimated time that the result would be declared is at 11 am.
The Telangana Intermediate examinations for the first and second years students were held on February 27. The exams concluded in the third week of March. The results once declared will be available on bie.telangana.gov.in or examresults.net.
How to check TS Inter Result 2019:
- Go to bie.telangana.gov.in or examresults.net
- Click on the result link of your stream
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
