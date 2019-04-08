TS Inter Result 2019 not declaring today, check new date

Hyderabad, Apr 08: The TS Inter Result 2019 is all set to be declared. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

While reports had earlier stated that the results would be declared on April 8, it is now said that the results are likely to be declared only after the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. Telangana polls on April 11, which means that the results would be declared post that.

There are also reports that state that the results are likely to be declared on or after April 15. Last year, the results were declared on April 13.

The Telangana Intermediate examinations for the first and second years students were held on February 27. The exams concluded in the third week of March. The results once declared will be available on bie.telangana.gov.in.

