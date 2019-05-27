TS Inter re-evaluation result 2019 expected to be declared today

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, May 27: The TS Inter re-evaluation result 2019 is expected to be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The Telangana Intermediate examinations for the first and second years students were held on February 27. The exams concluded in the third week of March. However due to goof ups in declaring the results, the same had to reevaluated. The results once declared will be available on bie.telangana.gov.in.

How to check TS Inter reevaluation Result 2019:

Go to bie.telangana.gov.in

Click on the result link of your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

