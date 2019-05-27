Keep youself updated with latestHyderabad News
TS Inter re-evaluation result 2019 expected to be declared today
Hyderabad
Hyderabad, May 27: The TS Inter re-evaluation result 2019 is expected to be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.
The Telangana Intermediate examinations for the first and second years students were held on February 27. The exams concluded in the third week of March. However due to goof ups in declaring the results, the same had to reevaluated. The results once declared will be available on bie.telangana.gov.in.
How to check TS Inter reevaluation Result 2019:
- Go to bie.telangana.gov.in
- Click on the result link of your stream
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
