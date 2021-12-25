TS Inter exams 2021: Govt passes all failed students

New Delhi, Dec 25: The Telangana government has announced that every student who appeared for the first year Intermediate exams will be passed. In all 51 per cent students who had appeared for the exams had failed.

Since the results were declared, there have been protests by the students demanding that all who appeared be passed.

Education minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy announced that the government has decided to give minimum pass marks of 35 in subjects that the students had failed. This is only a one time convenience, she made it clear.

In view of the pressure that the failed students were under, especially with the need to prepare for the Intermediate II exams, the government under the guidance of Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao had decided to pass all the students.

"Intermediate is a critical and vital stage and passing without adequate preparation for the exams will impact the future of the students. The government is very mindful of this. However, considering the pressures students are under, coming out of a year of severe pandemic conditions, the government decided to give pass marks to all failed students," the minister said according to a Deccan Chronicle report.

