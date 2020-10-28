YouTube
    TS EDCET 2020 Result declared: Here is how you check

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Oct 28: The TS EDCET 2020 Result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education conducted the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test 2020 on October 1 2020 and October 2 2020.

    This test was conducted for admission to the B.Ed Regular Course in colleges of education in Telangana for the year 2020-21. The results are available on edcet.tsche.ac.in.

    How to check TS EDCET 2020 result?

    • Go to edcet.tsche.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 15:43 [IST]
    X