    TS EAMCET slot booking 2019: Check all details here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Hyderabad, June 24: The TS EAMCET slot booking 2019 process has begun. More details are available on the official website.

    Candidates need to book the slot online for complete schedule for the first phase of counselling, registration, verification of do aments, choice filling and seat allotment.

    General candidates will have a pay a processing fee of Rs 1,200 while for those under the SC/ST category it is Rs 600. More details are available on tseamcet.nic.in

    TS EAMCET 2019 slot booking details:

    • Online filing if basic information: June 24 to July 1 2019
    • Certificate verification: June 27 to July 3
    • Exercising options after certificate verification: June 27 to July 4
    • Freezing of options: July 4
    • Provisional allotment of seats: July 6
    • Payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website: July 6 to July 12

    TS EAMCET 2019: How to update details:

    • Go to tseamcet.nic.in
    • Click on link that says payment of processing fee
    • Enter registration number, date of birth and hall ticket number
    • Fill details such as mobile number, email id, caste certificate, income certificate
    • Click on update information
    • Take a printout

    telangana eamcet

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 15:14 [IST]
