    TS EAMCET notification 2020 details

    Hyderabad, Feb 22: The TS EAMCET notification 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The application window will close on March 20 2020. This year the engineering exam is being held from May 4 to 7. 2020. For agriculture the exam would be held on may 9 and 11. The exams will be held in two sessions.

    TS EAMCET notification 2020 details

    Candidates would get a correction window from March 21 to April 3 to make changes in their applications, if any. In the merit list 75 per cent weightage will be given to TS EAMCET and 25 per cent to marks obtained I the relevant group subjects such as maths, biology, physics and chemistry.

    For E and M exam, candidates will have to pay Rs 800 and for those who appear for both exams it is Rs 1,600. For reserved category it is Rs 400 and Rs 800. Fee can be paid until March 30. The late fee window which closes on April 13 is Rs 500.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 6:36 [IST]
