TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result today: Check details
Hyderabad
Hyderabad, Oct 16: TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, is set to announce the TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for Round 2 on Sunday.
The candidates will be able to check their results on the official website.
After the release of the seat allotment list, students can report online from 16 to 18 October. They must pay their tuition and do Self Reporting through the website.
To check the TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result candidates can follow the steps given below:
TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: Know how to check
- Go to the official site tseamcet.nic.in.
- Click on the TS EAMCET 2022 Seat allotment result
- Log in Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
- Download and keep a copy for future reference
Story first published: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 11:44 [IST]