    Hyderabad, Mar 02: The TPSC Answer Key 2020 for FSO has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    TPSC Answer Key 2020 for FSO released

    The exam for the post of food safety officer was conducted on February 23 2020. Candidates can now raise their objections. The same can be raised until March 8 2020. The answer key is available on https://tspsc.gov.in.

    How to download TPSC Answer Key 2020 for FSO:

    • Go to https://tspsc.gov.in
    • Click on the answer key link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View answer key
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 16:32 [IST]
