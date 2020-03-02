TPSC Answer Key 2020 for FSO released

Hyderabad, Mar 02: The TPSC Answer Key 2020 for FSO has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam for the post of food safety officer was conducted on February 23 2020. Candidates can now raise their objections. The same can be raised until March 8 2020. The answer key is available on https://tspsc.gov.in.

How to download TPSC Answer Key 2020 for FSO:

Go to https://tspsc.gov.in

Click on the answer key link

Enter required details

Submit

View answer key

Download

Take a printout