  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TOSS Result 2019 available only online: Here is how to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Hyderabad, June 15: The TOSS Result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    Candidates must note that the results are available only in the online mode.

    TOSS Result 2019 available only online: Here is how to check

    Telangana Open School society (TOSS) is a part of the Telangana Board of Secondary education. TOSS conducts examinations twice a year. The first is conducted in April May while the second is conducted in October. To know more about the Telangana Open School society candidates can visit the official website. The results are available on telanganaopenschool.org.

    How to check TOSS Result 2019:

    • Go to telanganaopenschool.org
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View Results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    telangana results

    Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 7:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue