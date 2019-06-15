TOSS Result 2019 available only online: Here is how to check

Hyderabad

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, June 15: The TOSS Result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

Candidates must note that the results are available only in the online mode.

Telangana Open School society (TOSS) is a part of the Telangana Board of Secondary education. TOSS conducts examinations twice a year. The first is conducted in April May while the second is conducted in October. To know more about the Telangana Open School society candidates can visit the official website. The results are available on telanganaopenschool.org.

How to check TOSS Result 2019:

Go to telanganaopenschool.org

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View Results

Download results

Take a printout