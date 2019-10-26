Telangana TSPSC Group 2 service result 2019: Important notice released

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Oct 26: The Telangana TSPSC Group 2 service result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

"The Commission published the List of Provisionally Selected Candidates for the posts falling under Group-II Services vide Commission's Notification No.20/2015 & 17/2016, which are available in the Commission's website (www.tspsc.gov.in)," the official notification says.

"Commission issued notification to fill 1032 vacancies of Group-II Services in various departments vide Notification No.20/2015 & 17/2016, Total 7,89,985 candidates had applied and examination held on 11-11-2016 & 13-11-2016. 2064 candidates called for interview in the ratio 1:2 and interviews held from 01/07/2019 to 27/08/2019. Out of 1032 notified 1027 vacancies are filled," the notification also states.

"4 vacancies which (BC-A(W)UR, ST(W)UR, VH(W)UR in PC13 and Ex-Ser(G)UR in pc-12) are remained un- filled due to non-availability of eligible candidates among the interviewed candidates, will be filled up after picking-up candidates for verification of certificates and for interviews subsequently," the notification further reads.The results are available on tspsc.gov.in.

How to check Telangana TSPSC Group 2 service result 2019:

Go to tspsc.gov.in

Click on download result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout