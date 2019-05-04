Telangana TSLPRB answer keys released: Details of how to raise objections

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, May 04: The Telangana TSLPRB answer keys have been released. The same is also available on the official website.

Candidates may submit objections if any on Preliminary Key for each question of each Paper individually. The last date for submission of application is May 6. The objection link will be active till 5 pm on the last day. Candidates shall have to upload supporting documents online in order to complete the objection submission process, the notification says.

The official notification also said "it may please be noted that the Scanned Copies of respective OMR Sheets of the candidates of all the relevant papers will be hosted in the respective user accounts for the reference and record of the candidates at the time of publishing the final keys." Candidates may check their answer keys on https://www.tslprb.in/Pdfs/PCCivilFWEPreliminaryKey.pdf and https://www.tslprb.in/Pdfs/PCIT&CFWEPreliminaryKey.pdf.

