  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telangana TSLPRB answer keys released: Details of how to raise objections

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Hyderabad, May 04: The Telangana TSLPRB answer keys have been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    Telangana TSLPRB answer keys released: Details of how to raise objections

    Candidates may submit objections if any on Preliminary Key for each question of each Paper individually. The last date for submission of application is May 6. The objection link will be active till 5 pm on the last day. Candidates shall have to upload supporting documents online in order to complete the objection submission process, the notification says.

    The official notification also said "it may please be noted that the Scanned Copies of respective OMR Sheets of the candidates of all the relevant papers will be hosted in the respective user accounts for the reference and record of the candidates at the time of publishing the final keys." Candidates may check their answer keys on https://www.tslprb.in/Pdfs/PCCivilFWEPreliminaryKey.pdf and https://www.tslprb.in/Pdfs/PCIT&CFWEPreliminaryKey.pdf.

    Hyderabad Fact Check
    Year
    Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin
    2014
    Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Winner 5,13,868 53% 2,02,454
    Dr.bhagavanth Rao BJP Runner Up 3,11,414 32% 0
    + More Details

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    telangana answer key

    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue