  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telangana High Court exam 2019 hall ticket released: Important note on OTPR ID

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Oct 23: The Telangana High Court exam 2019 hall ticket has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    As per the schedule, the computer-based written exam will be held from November 4 to November 7, 2019.

    Telangana High Court exam 2019 hall ticket released: Important note on OTPR ID

    "It has come to the notice of the High Court that certain candidates have applied by using more than one OTPR ID. Their eligibility and whether they have made any suppression with reference to their eligibility would be considered at the time of finalization of selection. The candidates who have applied for the post of Office Subordinate (Attender) and have also applied for other posts suppressing their eligibility criteria, will be disqualified, "the official notice reads.

    "For the candidates who have applied for the same category of post in multiple Judicial Districts/Units that are combined into one cluster, by using multiple OTPR IDs, single Hall Ticket will be issued." the notice also states. The admit card is available on hc.ts.nic.in.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    telangana admit card

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue