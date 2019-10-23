Telangana High Court exam 2019 hall ticket released: Important note on OTPR ID

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Oct 23: The Telangana High Court exam 2019 hall ticket has been released. The same is available on the official website.

As per the schedule, the computer-based written exam will be held from November 4 to November 7, 2019.

"It has come to the notice of the High Court that certain candidates have applied by using more than one OTPR ID. Their eligibility and whether they have made any suppression with reference to their eligibility would be considered at the time of finalization of selection. The candidates who have applied for the post of Office Subordinate (Attender) and have also applied for other posts suppressing their eligibility criteria, will be disqualified, "the official notice reads.

"For the candidates who have applied for the same category of post in multiple Judicial Districts/Units that are combined into one cluster, by using multiple OTPR IDs, single Hall Ticket will be issued." the notice also states. The admit card is available on hc.ts.nic.in.