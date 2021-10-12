Telangana govt modifies Class 10 exam pattern, adds Urdu as second languages

Hyderabad, Oct 12: The Telangana government has taken a decision to modify the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) (Class 10) exam pattern. Ore details will soon be available on the official website.

The number of question papers for the Class 10 exam has been reduced to six from element for the academic season 2021-22. Further Urdu has been added as a second language as a result of which students can either opt for this language, Hindi, Telugu or Hindi.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the constraints on the students that they have been facing due to COVID-19. Due to the pandemic classes are being conducted online and hence the constraints for the students have only increased.

"Telangana government has decided to have only six question papers instead of 11 for the ensuing SSC exams and including Urdu as a second language for the academic year 2021-22," read a tweet by news agency ANI.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:49 [IST]