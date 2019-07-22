Telangana degree final year result 2019: Important update on admission to PG course

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, July 22: The Telangana degree final year result 2019 will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The students will be able to submit their certificates until August 31 2019 to join the PG courses.

The degree students from the Telangana State Universities who are awaiting their results will not lose their admission in PG courses in the central universities, according to a release by the state council of higher education (TSCHE).

Those students who qualified in the entrance exam of the central universities were give conditional admission. They were also asked to submit their original certificates by August 31 2019.