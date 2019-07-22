  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telangana degree final year result 2019: Important update on admission to PG course

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Hyderabad, July 22: The Telangana degree final year result 2019 will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The students will be able to submit their certificates until August 31 2019 to join the PG courses.

    Telangana degree final year result 2019: Important update on admission to PG course

    The degree students from the Telangana State Universities who are awaiting their results will not lose their admission in PG courses in the central universities, according to a release by the state council of higher education (TSCHE).

    Those students who qualified in the entrance exam of the central universities were give conditional admission. They were also asked to submit their original certificates by August 31 2019.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    telangana results

    Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 7:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue