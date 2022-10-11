YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Solar eclipse 2022: Tirumala temple to be shut due to eclipse on Oct 25

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Tirupati, Oct 11: The famous Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala will remain shut for about 12 hours because of solar eclipse on October 25 and lunar eclipse on November 8.

    Due to the 'Suryagrahanam,' (solar eclipse), the doors of the hill temple will be closed from 8.11 am to 7.30 pm on October 25.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Later, devotees would be allowed for offering prayers, a temple official told PTI.

    On November 8, the doors of the ancient shrine would be closed from 8.40 am to 7.20 pm due to 'Chandragrahanam' (lunar eclipse).

    The paid rituals, including the 'Kalyanotsavam' conducted daily to the processional deities at the shrine would not be done during the two days of approaching eclipses.

    The last partial solar eclipse of the year will occur on October 25, coinciding with Diwali.

    Partially eclipsed solar rays can be seen from Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia, and Western Asia, as well as the north-eastern portion of Africa. The last solar eclipse of 2022 will also be visible in India.

    While many people enjoy watching eclipses with the naked eye, it is advised to use protective eyeglasses, binoculars, a box projector, or a telescope.

    Sutak: The inauspicious time during the eclipse Hindus believe that during this period, the Earth's atmosphere is contaminated during Sutak and extra precautions should be taken to avoid any harmful side effects due to contamination.

    "There are total 8 Prahars from Sunrise to Sunrise. Hence Sutak is observed for 12 hours before Solar Eclipse," according to Drik Panchang.

    Comments

    More hyderabad News  

    Read more about:

    solar eclipse

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 21:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X