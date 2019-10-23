  • search
    Kakatiya University Result 2019 declared, check for September 2019 exam

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Oct 23: The Kakatiya University Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The University has confirmed that the evaluation of I, II, III, IV and V semester CBCS September 2019 exam has been declared. The result has been declared in the online mode. Candidates will have to enter their login credentials to check their results. These details will be available on the hall tickets or admit card. The results are available on kuonline.co.in.

    Kakatiya University Result 2019 declared, check for September 2019 exam

    How to check Kakatiya University Result 2019:

    • Go to kuonline.co.in
    • Click on the direct link for results
    • Select the exam
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 7:40 [IST]
