YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hyderabad: Foreign currency recovered from passenger

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 21: Foreign currency of over Rs 32 lakh was recovered from a passenger who was to board a flight to Sharjah from the international airport hereon Monday, Customs officials said.

    Hyderabad: Foreign currency recovered from passenger
    Representational Image

    Hyderabad Customs in coordination with CISF recoveredforeign currencycomprising USD, Omani Riyal, Saudi Riyal and Qatari Riyal equivalent to Rs 32,53,274 fromthe 29 -year old man, they said.

    US adds India to Currency Manipulation Watchlist after removing it in 2019

    A case of illegal export of foreign currency was registered against the Hyderabad-based passenger, and he was nabbed, they added.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    foreign currency hyderabad

    Story first published: Monday, December 21, 2020, 14:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X