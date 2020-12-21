Keep youself updated with latestHyderabad News
Hyderabad: Foreign currency recovered from passenger

Hyderabad, Dec 21: Foreign currency of over Rs 32 lakh was recovered from a passenger who was to board a flight to Sharjah from the international airport hereon Monday, Customs officials said.
Hyderabad Customs in coordination with CISF recoveredforeign currencycomprising USD, Omani Riyal, Saudi Riyal and Qatari Riyal equivalent to Rs 32,53,274 fromthe 29 -year old man, they said.
A case of illegal export of foreign currency was registered against the Hyderabad-based passenger, and he was nabbed, they added.