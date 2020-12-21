Hyderabad: Foreign currency recovered from passenger

Envoys of 80 countries to visit COVID-19 vaccine firms in Hyderabad on Dec 9

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Dec 21: Foreign currency of over Rs 32 lakh was recovered from a passenger who was to board a flight to Sharjah from the international airport hereon Monday, Customs officials said.

Hyderabad Customs in coordination with CISF recoveredforeign currencycomprising USD, Omani Riyal, Saudi Riyal and Qatari Riyal equivalent to Rs 32,53,274 fromthe 29 -year old man, they said.

A case of illegal export of foreign currency was registered against the Hyderabad-based passenger, and he was nabbed, they added.