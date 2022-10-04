Godfather 'Strictly Average flick for B & C Class Masses': The 'first review' on net slams Chiranjeevi-starrer

Hyderabad, Oct 04: Amid uproar over Chiranjeevi's comment on 'Lucifer' that he was not satisfied with the Malayalam flick, his Telugu movie is ready to hit the screens worldwide on Wednesday.

For uninitiated, Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather' is a remake of Malayalam blockbuster film 'Lucifer'. At an event today, he said, "I was not completely satisfied with #Lucifer, we have upgraded it and made it highly engaging without any dull moments. This will definitely satisfy you all!" However, this comment did not go well with the fans of Mohanlal, who slammed the Telugu actor for remaking the film despite not being "satisfied" with the content.

Even as there is angry reaction from the fans of Lal over the remark, the first review of the 'Godfather' is out online and it has given "thumbs down" for the flick.

A self-proclaimed cinephile, who posts movie reviews for all the big movies from different languages, has said it is an "average flick" for the B and C centre audience.

"First Review #Godfather from Censor Board ! A Strictly Average flick for B & C Class Masses. An Old wine in a New Bottle ! #Chiranjeevi You need REST Plz 🤦‍♂️🙏, [sic]" he tweeted.

Further he said that Chiranjeevi should pick "solid scripts" and do not waste his talent on "stupid scripts." "#Chiranjeevi need Solid Scripts !! Plz get out from these Janta Ka HERO & Mass Kind of Roles ! Don't waste your talent in stupid scripts ! You are a MEGA STAR ! But no sense for script choices ! #GodFather is an Average flick ! 🙌, [si]" he added.

However, the authenticity of his claims has always been questioned with the fans criticising him for spreading fake reports. There are times when his claims have gone horribly wrong.

Meanwhile, the advance booking of tickets for 'Godfather' is good and expected to get a flying start in Andhra and Telangana on Wednesday.

The movie, directed by Mohan Raja, has Salman Khan in an extended cameo while Nayanthara enacts the role of the female lead.

