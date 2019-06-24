  • search
    Four naxal sympathisers nabbed in Telangana

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Hyderabad, June 24: Four maoists "sympathisers," suspected to be working as "couriers" for the rebels were nabbed in Mulugu district in Telangana, police said.

    Based on specific information, a police team nabbed the four in Tadwai mandal and confiscated 20 gelatin sticks and eight detonatorsfrom their possession, which were handed over to them by unidentified people.

    Four naxal sympathisers nabbed in Telangana
    Representational Image

    The four reportedly confessed to the police that they were persuaded by senior maoist leaders, who visited their hamlets, to strengthen the maoist party and to keep a watch on the movement of police besides supplying logistics to them.

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 8:19 [IST]
