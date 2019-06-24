Four naxal sympathisers nabbed in Telangana

Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 24: Four maoists "sympathisers," suspected to be working as "couriers" for the rebels were nabbed in Mulugu district in Telangana, police said.

Based on specific information, a police team nabbed the four in Tadwai mandal and confiscated 20 gelatin sticks and eight detonatorsfrom their possession, which were handed over to them by unidentified people.

The four reportedly confessed to the police that they were persuaded by senior maoist leaders, who visited their hamlets, to strengthen the maoist party and to keep a watch on the movement of police besides supplying logistics to them.