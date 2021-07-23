YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download TS EAMCEAT Hall Ticket 2021

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, July 23: The TS EAMCEAT Hall Ticket 2021 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Direct link to download TS EAMCEAT Hall Ticket 2021

    The hall ticket will be available for download until July 31 and the exams will be held in August. The TS EAMCET 2021 for the Engineering group will be conducted on August 4,5 and 6 between 9 am and 12 noon. The exam for the Agriculture and Medical Group will be held on August 9 and 10 between 3 pm and 6 pm.

    In another notification, the Telangana State Council for Higher Education said that the candidates who are appearing for BITSAT-2021 on 4th / 5th / 6th of August 2021 may send their request to change the session of TS EAMCET-2021 if there is a clash with BITSAT-2021 Slot."

    The TS EAMCET is for those students seeking admission to BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes in universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Telangana. The TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 once released will be available on eamcet.tsche.ac.

    More hyderabad News  

    Read more about:

    eamcet

    Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 11:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X