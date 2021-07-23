Direct link to download TS EAMCEAT Hall Ticket 2021

Hyderabad, July 23: The TS EAMCEAT Hall Ticket 2021 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The hall ticket will be available for download until July 31 and the exams will be held in August. The TS EAMCET 2021 for the Engineering group will be conducted on August 4,5 and 6 between 9 am and 12 noon. The exam for the Agriculture and Medical Group will be held on August 9 and 10 between 3 pm and 6 pm.

In another notification, the Telangana State Council for Higher Education said that the candidates who are appearing for BITSAT-2021 on 4th / 5th / 6th of August 2021 may send their request to change the session of TS EAMCET-2021 if there is a clash with BITSAT-2021 Slot."

The TS EAMCET is for those students seeking admission to BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes in universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Telangana. The TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 once released will be available on eamcet.tsche.ac.

