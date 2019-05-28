Direct link to check TS Inter revised result 2019

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, May 28: The TS Inter revised result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Telangana Intermediate examinations for the first and second years students were held on February 27. The exams concluded in the third week of March. However due to goof ups in declaring the results, the same had to reevaluated. Over 9 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination. The results are available on bie.telangana.gov.in.

How to check TS Inter revised Result 2019:

Go to bie.telangana.gov.in

Click on the result link of your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

Hyderabad Fact Check Po.no Candidate's Name Votes Party 1 Asaduddin Owaisi 517471 AIMIM 2 Dr. Bhagavanth Rao 235285 BJP + More Details