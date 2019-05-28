  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check TS Inter revised result 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Hyderabad, May 28: The TS Inter revised result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The Telangana Intermediate examinations for the first and second years students were held on February 27. The exams concluded in the third week of March. However due to goof ups in declaring the results, the same had to reevaluated. Over 9 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination. The results are available on bie.telangana.gov.in.

    Direct link to check TS Inter revised result 2019

    How to check TS Inter revised Result 2019:

    • Go to bie.telangana.gov.in
    • Click on the result link of your stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    Hyderabad Fact Check
    Po.no Candidate's Name Votes Party
    1 Asaduddin Owaisi 517471 AIMIM
    2 Dr. Bhagavanth Rao 235285 BJP
    + More Details

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    telangana results

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 7:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue