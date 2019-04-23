  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link for TS IPASE 2019 Exam Sheet

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Hyderabad, Apr 23: The TS IPASE 2019 Exam Sheet has been released by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). More details are also available on the official website.

    The IPASE or Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exam will be conducted from May 28 too May 31 2019. The Ethics and Human Values Examination will be conducted on June 1 2019, while the Environmental Education Exam will be held on June 3 2019.

    Direct link for TS IPASE 2019 Exam Sheet
    Representational Image

    The exam for the first year students will be conducted in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 pm.

    For the second year students it would be between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

    The theory exam would begin on May 16 and will end on May 27, with the Modern Language paper and geography paper. You can check the date sheet direct link here (http://bie.telangana.gov.in/files/IPASE%20_May%20_2019%20-%20TimeTable.pdf?)

    Hyderabad Fact Check
    • Dr. Bhagwanth Rao
      Dr. Bhagwanth Rao
      Bharatiya Janata Party
    • Firoz Khan
      Firoz Khan
      Indian National Congress
    + More Details

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    hyderabad examination

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 9:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue