Direct link for TS IPASE 2019 Exam Sheet

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, Apr 23: The TS IPASE 2019 Exam Sheet has been released by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). More details are also available on the official website.

The IPASE or Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exam will be conducted from May 28 too May 31 2019. The Ethics and Human Values Examination will be conducted on June 1 2019, while the Environmental Education Exam will be held on June 3 2019.

The exam for the first year students will be conducted in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 pm.

For the second year students it would be between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

The theory exam would begin on May 16 and will end on May 27, with the Modern Language paper and geography paper. You can check the date sheet direct link here (http://bie.telangana.gov.in/files/IPASE%20_May%20_2019%20-%20TimeTable.pdf?)

Hyderabad Fact Check Dr. Bhagwanth Rao Bharatiya Janata Party

Firoz Khan Indian National Congress + More Details