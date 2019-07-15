  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Case against Telugu 'Bigg Boss 3' organisers Hyderabad

    By PTI
    |

    Hyderabad, July 15: Ahead of the launch of third season of reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, a case has been registered against its organisers on charges of outraging the modesty of a film actress by asking "uncomfortable" questions during an interview, police said Monday.

    Case against Telugu Bigg Boss 3 organisers Hyderabad

    The 31-year-old Telugu actress lodged a complaint with police here alleging the organisers while interviewing her for 'Bigg Boss 3' had asked "uncomfortable and personal" questions which she claimed have hurt her self-respect, they said.

    Following the complaint a case under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered against organisers Abhishek and others on Sunday, they added.

    On Saturday, a case was registered against four coordinators of the Telugu 'Bigg Boss 3' show after a television anchor complained to police, that they had spoken to her in an "abusive manner."

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    tollywood hyderabad

    Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 15:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue