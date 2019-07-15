Case against Telugu 'Bigg Boss 3' organisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad

By PTI

By PTI

Hyderabad, July 15: Ahead of the launch of third season of reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, a case has been registered against its organisers on charges of outraging the modesty of a film actress by asking "uncomfortable" questions during an interview, police said Monday.

The 31-year-old Telugu actress lodged a complaint with police here alleging the organisers while interviewing her for 'Bigg Boss 3' had asked "uncomfortable and personal" questions which she claimed have hurt her self-respect, they said.

Following the complaint a case under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered against organisers Abhishek and others on Sunday, they added.

On Saturday, a case was registered against four coordinators of the Telugu 'Bigg Boss 3' show after a television anchor complained to police, that they had spoken to her in an "abusive manner."