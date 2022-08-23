AP PGCET 2022 dates announced: Highest applications for Chemical Sciences

Hyderabad, Aug 23: The Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) dates have been announced. More details are available on the official website.

The AP PG CET 2022 will be held for 147 subjects on September 3, 4, 7, 10 and 11. The exams will be held in three slots on all exam days. The first slot will be between 9.30 am and 11 am and the second slot would be between 1 pm to 2.30 pm. The third slot would he held for 4 pm to 6.30 pm. Around 39,359 candidates have applied for the postgraduate admission test in Andhra Pradesh colleges.

The highest applications have been received for Chemical Sciences with 9,899 applicants followed by 5,960 for Life Sciences. The AP PGCET will not be held for Sanskrit, Urdu, Tamil, BAFA, Performing Arts and Music Arts, Tourism and Geography.

While announcing the dates, the administering body said that since the number of applicants for the rest of the subjects are too less, the admissions to those PG programmes in AP colleges and universities will be made on the basis of merit in the qualifying exam.

Those who qualify AP PGCET will have to register for the web counselling process. These details would be made available after the declaration of the result.

