3,000 govt classrooms in Telangana to get 'digital facelift'
Hyderabad, Aug 24: The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives rapidly, and perhaps one of the biggest examples has been the shift to digital classrooms. On the same line, the Telangana government has planned to to convert 3,000 classrooms in government schools across the state into digital classrooms.
The initiative is part of the digitisation of classrooms project taken up by the school education department, the Telangana State Technology Services Limited (TSTS).
In
the
first
phase,
the
digitisation
of
classrooms
will
be
taken
up
for
Class
8
to
10.
The
government
is
putting
in
infrasturcture
at
these
selected
classrooms.
This
includes
a
projector,
screen,
laptop
integration
among
others.
It is a pilot project and the government is planning to cover schools under its ambitious digitalisation campaign.
It is through TSTS that e-government and m-governance programmes are taken up.
"With the Telangana government conducting a health profile of people, a system has been put in place on how to go about it, recording the readings of all the tests conducted and maintaining a card for all the beneficiaries," said a Times of India report.
The health profile has already begun in Mulugu and Rajanna Sircilla districts as a pilot project by the health department which is also collaborating with TSTS.
Mobile
phones
that
are
needed
for
the
purpose
of
have
also
been
distributed
to
Asha
(health)
workers
through
TSTS.