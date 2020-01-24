  • search
    25-year old man approaches human rights panel after woman parents refuse marriage

    Hyderabad, Jan 24: A 25-year old man has knocked at the doors of the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, seeking 'justice', claiming the family members of his lover are opposing their marriage though he converted to their religion as suggested by her.

    25-year old man approaches human rights panel after woman parents refuse marriage
    Representational Image

    The man from Vikarabad near here said the two belonging to different religions have been in love since their school days and both their families initially agreed to the marriage proposal.

    Brave class 8 student in WB dialed 100 to stop her marriage

    However, the woman's family later changed mind. He alleged the woman was badly treated by her family for being in love with him after which she told him to convert to her religion so as to convince her relatives.

    But, even after he converted to her religion, they were not agreeing to the marriage, he claimed. Sources in the commission said they have received the petition, but declined to elaborate further.

    Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 8:51 [IST]
